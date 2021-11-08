Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.300-$2.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.10 billion-$15.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.31 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.75.

Shares of APTV opened at $175.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.05. Aptiv has a one year low of $103.57 and a one year high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.18.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

