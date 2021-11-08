Aptiv PLC Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Aptiv in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.57. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aptiv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.75.

NYSE APTV opened at $175.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.18. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a PE ratio of 59.74, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.05. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $103.57 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.11.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

