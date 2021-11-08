AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,872 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,120,000. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,953,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 273,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,281,000 after buying an additional 42,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $15,018,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,062.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 22,682 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $3,431,332.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 741,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,247,793.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,803 shares of company stock valued at $38,978,986 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $135.48 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $202.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.37 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.60.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTLA. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.28.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.