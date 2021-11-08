AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,732 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Carvana by 30.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,792,000 after acquiring an additional 39,649 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter worth about $2,251,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 74.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,622,000 after acquiring an additional 41,767 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Carvana by 4.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 222,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Carvana by 26.8% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

CVNA stock opened at $297.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of -205.44 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $307.79 and its 200 day moving average is $303.70. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $182.06 and a one year high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,497,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.95, for a total transaction of $631,013.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,129 shares in the company, valued at $9,850,676.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,665 shares of company stock worth $90,833,007. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush raised shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.10.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

