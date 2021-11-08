AQR Capital Management LLC Has $5.20 Million Stock Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,275 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 1,377,564 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ADT worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADT by 1.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 195,227 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in ADT by 29.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ADT in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ADT by 25.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,824 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in ADT by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,977 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ADT opened at $9.04 on Monday. ADT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.73 and a fifty-two week high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.46.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADT shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on ADT in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ADT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

About ADT

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

