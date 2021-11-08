AQR Capital Management LLC Has $5.93 Million Stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 79,785 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7,057.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $12.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 89.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

