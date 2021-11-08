AQR Capital Management LLC Has $6.07 Million Stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,295 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Zynga worth $6,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,624,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,122 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 0.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 73,070,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,053,000 after purchasing an additional 512,740 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 27.6% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,300 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 17.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,253,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,806 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,975,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,343,000 after purchasing an additional 310,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $40,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares in the company, valued at $197,988.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 15,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $127,544.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,137 shares of company stock worth $1,075,014. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga stock opened at $6.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.13 and a beta of 0.09.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.58 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. Equities analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZNGA. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.05.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

