AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 467.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Five Below worth $6,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 94.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Five Below during the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Five Below during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIVE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $210.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.82. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.21 and a 52-week high of $237.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

