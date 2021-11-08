AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 14,752 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 92.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,756 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Expedia Group by 718.8% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in Expedia Group by 31.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $182.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.66. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.80 and a 12-month high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $168.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.43.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $468,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 2,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $199,745.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,989 shares of company stock worth $26,336,586. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

