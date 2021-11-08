ARB Co. Limited (ASX:ARB) Insider Roger Brown Sells 1,000,000 Shares

ARB Co. Limited (ASX:ARB) insider Roger Brown sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$49.50 ($35.36), for a total transaction of A$49,500,000.00 ($35,357,142.86).

The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a boost from ARB’s previous Final dividend of $0.21. ARB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.43%.

ARB Corporation Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works in Australia, the United States, New Zealand, Thailand, the Middle East, and Europe. The company provides bull bars, side rails and side steps, canopies, UTE lids and tub accessories, roof racks and bars, suspension systems, driving lights, air compressors and tire accessories, air lockers, winches, recovery equipment, recovery points, under vehicle protection products, fuel tanks and storage, drawers and cargo solutions, portable fridge freezers, tents, swags and awnings, camping and touring accessories, safari snorkels, dual battery and solar systems, and general accessories, as well as rear protection, towing, and wheel carriers.

