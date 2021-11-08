Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,720 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Arco Platform were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Arco Platform by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 29,905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 22,701 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Arco Platform during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 54,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 26,809 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 118,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after acquiring an additional 26,907 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

Shares of Arco Platform stock opened at $16.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.18 and a 200 day moving average of $25.72. Arco Platform Limited has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -413.90 and a beta of 0.74.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $48.38 million during the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.