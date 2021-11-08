Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Gap Up to $37.40

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.40, but opened at $39.40. Arcturus Therapeutics shares last traded at $37.68, with a volume of 3,102 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARCT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average of $40.34. The firm has a market cap of $989.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.54% and a negative net margin of 1,874.18%. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $558,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total value of $40,194,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,774,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 755,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,640,300 in the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1,458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

