Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Argo Group International has raised its dividend by 14.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Argo Group International has a payout ratio of 41.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Argo Group International to earn $4.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

ARGO stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.36. 108,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,529. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.94. Argo Group International has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.51.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.98. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Argo Group International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 1,311.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,734 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Argo Group International worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.85.

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

