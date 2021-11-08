Aries I Acquisition Co.’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on November 15th (NASDAQ:RAMMU)

Aries I Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:RAMMU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, November 15th. Aries I Acquisition had issued 12,500,000 shares in its IPO on May 19th. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of RAMMU stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.23. Aries I Acquisition has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $11.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aries I Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $118,000.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on opportunities in various specialized fields within the technology sector across North America, Europe, and Asia.

