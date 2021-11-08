Arion Price Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. In the last week, Arion has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a market cap of $48,650.72 and approximately $2.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.05 or 0.00081487 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.01 or 0.00082963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.30 or 0.00097220 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,689.47 or 0.07202791 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,755.70 or 0.99461601 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00021323 BTC.

Arion Coin Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,945,854 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

