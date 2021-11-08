Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Reaches New 1-Year High at $534.13

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $534.13 and last traded at $534.13, with a volume of 12826 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $530.54.

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $433.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $381.50 and a 200 day moving average of $364.08.

Arista Networks’s stock is scheduled to split on Thursday, November 18th. The 4-1 split was announced on Tuesday, November 2nd. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, November 17th.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.23. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.72, for a total value of $580,998.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,591.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $172,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 348,323 shares of company stock valued at $135,041,357 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,484,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $537,962,000 after acquiring an additional 213,915 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

