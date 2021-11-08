Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives $96.11 Average PT from Brokerages

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.11.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AWI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE AWI traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,101. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.35. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $113.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.231 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 26.98%.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2,272.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 626,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,185,000 after purchasing an additional 599,964 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,649,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,861,228 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,636,000 after acquiring an additional 247,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,207,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,549,000 after acquiring an additional 173,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,329,000 after acquiring an additional 103,300 shares during the last quarter.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

