Artemis Strategic Investment Corp’s (NASDAQ:ARTEU) Quiet Period Set To Expire Tomorrow

Artemis Strategic Investment’s (NASDAQ:ARTEU) quiet period will end on Tuesday, November 9th. Artemis Strategic Investment had issued 17,500,000 shares in its IPO on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:ARTEU opened at $10.07 on Monday. Artemis Strategic Investment has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $10.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Artemis Strategic Investment stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Artemis Strategic Investment Corp (NASDAQ:ARTEU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

