Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Asensus Surgical Inc. is a medical device company which is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery(TM). Asensus Surgical Inc., formerly known as TransEnterix Inc., is based in RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. “

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

Shares of NYSE ASXC traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,223,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,071,578. Asensus Surgical has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 30.34% and a negative net margin of 879.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Asensus Surgical will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Asensus Surgical by 2.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 256,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Asensus Surgical by 14.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 24.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asensus Surgical

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asensus Surgical (ASXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.