Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 301,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,134 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $18,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $64.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.44. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.08 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

