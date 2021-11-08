ATB Capital Lowers AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Price Target to C$1.50

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) had its price objective trimmed by ATB Capital from C$1.85 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Shares of AKITA Drilling stock opened at C$1.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.06. AKITA Drilling has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$1.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.59 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

