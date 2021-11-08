ATB Capital Lowers AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Price Target to C$1.50

AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) had its price objective trimmed by ATB Capital from C$1.85 to C$1.50 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.
Shares of AKITA Drilling stock opened at C$1.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.06. AKITA Drilling has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$1.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.59 million and a P/E ratio of -0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.34.
AKITA Drilling Company Profile
