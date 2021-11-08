Atento (ATTO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Atento to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of ATTO stock opened at $24.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89. Atento has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $30.48.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atento stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of Atento worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 45.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Atento Company Profile
Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.
