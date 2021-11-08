Atento (ATTO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect Atento to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ATTO stock opened at $24.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89. Atento has a 1-year low of $8.16 and a 1-year high of $30.48.

Get Atento alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atento stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of Atento worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 45.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATTO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Atento from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Atento from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.40 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Atento from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA engages in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.