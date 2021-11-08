Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) by 50.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,058 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 159.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Auburn National Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $355,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 119.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Auburn National Bancorporation by 5.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Auburn National Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AUBN opened at $34.00 on Monday. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $50.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

Auburn National Bancorporation Profile

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial; Construction and Land Development; Commercial Real Estate; Residential Real Estate and Consumer Installment.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.