Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.58

Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.59, with a volume of 154166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.14 target price on Aurcana Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$172.28 million and a P/E ratio of -7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.42, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 6.94.

Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

About Aurcana Silver (CVE:AUN)

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

