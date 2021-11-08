Avalara’s (AVLR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $219.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $200.07.

AVLR stock opened at $170.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.31 and a beta of 0.70. Avalara has a 12 month low of $117.33 and a 12 month high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avalara will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total value of $300,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,601,641.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $5,546,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,805 shares of company stock valued at $13,098,145 in the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 1,328.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the third quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 243.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

