Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avant Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of AVDX opened at $23.81 on Monday. Avant Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $25.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95.

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

