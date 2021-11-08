Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avant Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Avant Diagnostics stock opened at $23.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.95. Avant Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $25.41.

Avant Diagnostics, Inc, a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer.

