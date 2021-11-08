Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 308.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 118,694 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Avery Dennison worth $33,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVY. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 14.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 83.5% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 87.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $226.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $145.35 and a 1 year high of $228.88.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.46%.

In other news, VP Ignacio J. Walker sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $108,116.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.73.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

