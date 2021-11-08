Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $36.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Aviat Networks, Inc., previously known as Harris Stratex Networks, Inc., is a global supplier of wireless network solutions and network management software, backed by a suite of professional services and support. The Company offers advanced wireless IP network migration, preparing the way to the 4G/LTE future. It also offers transformational wireless solutions, including LTE-ready microwave backhaul, WiMAX access and a complete portfolio of essential service options that enable wireless public and private telecommunications operators to deliver advanced data, voice, video and mobility services around the world. In addition, Aviat offers professional services, including installation and commissioning and training. It serves mobile and fixed telephone service providers, private network operators, government agencies, transportation and utility companies, public safety agencies, and broadcast system operators. Aviat Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina. “

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AVNW. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $32.25 on Friday. Aviat Networks has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $43.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.98. The firm has a market cap of $360.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.01.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Aviat Networks had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 554,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,177,000 after purchasing an additional 277,341 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 402.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 494,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,189,000 after buying an additional 395,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 482,847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,822,000 after buying an additional 285,712 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,970 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,861,000 after buying an additional 175,785 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,598 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,523,000 after buying an additional 176,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aviat Networks (AVNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.