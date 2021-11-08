Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Avino Silver & Gold Mines to post earnings of C$0.01 per share for the quarter.

Shares of ASM stock opened at C$1.18 on Monday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$0.98 and a 12 month high of C$3.60. The firm has a market cap of C$119.66 million and a PE ratio of -8.19. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASM shares. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.40 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.50 price target on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is primarily a silver producer with a diversified pipeline of silver, gold, and base metal properties in Mexico. Avino produces from its wholly owned Avino Mine near Durango, Mexico. The Company’s silver, copper and gold production remains unhedged. The Company’s mission and strategy is to create shareholder value through its focus on profitable organic growth at the historic Avino Property and the strategic acquisition of mineral exploration and mining properties.

