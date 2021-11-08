Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ACLS. B. Riley upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $61.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.81. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $62.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $176,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $242,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,618 shares of company stock worth $1,791,483 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,442,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,812,000 after buying an additional 84,664 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.