Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) PT Raised to $64.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ACLS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $61.06 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $23.60 and a 12-month high of $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.81.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $150,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 15,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $739,344.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,618 shares of company stock valued at $1,791,483 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.