B. Riley Comments on StarTek, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SRT)

StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for StarTek in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.02). B. Riley also issued estimates for StarTek’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get StarTek alerts:

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered StarTek from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of StarTek in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on StarTek in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, StarTek presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of StarTek stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.46 million, a PE ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43. StarTek has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $9.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in StarTek by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in StarTek by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,739,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in StarTek by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in StarTek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in StarTek by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

StarTek Company Profile

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.