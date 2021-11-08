B. Riley Trims Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Target Price to $20.00

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Park-Ohio from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of PKOH opened at $25.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $321.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.56. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $41.78.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.60). Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Park-Ohio will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 412,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 187,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 15,047 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Park-Ohio during the 1st quarter valued at $513,000. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

