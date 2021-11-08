B. Riley Weighs in on The Joint Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:JYNT)

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for The Joint in a research report issued on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Joint’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get The Joint alerts:

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The Joint had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 36.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JYNT. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Joint from $65.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Joint in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.43.

The Joint stock opened at $96.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.89. The Joint has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $111.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Joint during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In other The Joint news, CFO Jake Singleton sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total transaction of $269,555.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,530.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $2,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,614 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,356 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for The Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.