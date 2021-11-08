Baader Bank Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €77.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BNR. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.40 ($96.94) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €88.70 ($104.35).

FRA:BNR opened at €80.16 ($94.31) on Thursday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €83.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of €80.84.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

