Baader Bank Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €77.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BNR. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €82.40 ($96.94) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €88.70 ($104.35).

FRA:BNR opened at €80.16 ($94.31) on Thursday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €83.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of €80.84.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

