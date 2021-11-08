Baader Bank Reiterates €75.00 Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been given a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Covestro in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €68.85 ($81.00).

Get Covestro alerts:

Shares of 1COV stock opened at €54.50 ($64.12) on Monday. Covestro has a twelve month low of €41.64 ($48.99) and a twelve month high of €63.24 ($74.40). The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €56.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €56.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.