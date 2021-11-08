Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) vs. Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) Financial Survey

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Baidu and Alfi, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baidu 1 2 17 0 2.80 Alfi 0 0 0 0 N/A

Baidu presently has a consensus price target of $283.89, indicating a potential upside of 79.42%. Given Baidu’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Baidu is more favorable than Alfi.

Profitability

This table compares Baidu and Alfi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baidu 36.97% 8.99% 5.34% Alfi N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.7% of Baidu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Alfi shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Baidu shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Baidu and Alfi’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baidu $16.41 billion 3.24 $3.44 billion $19.17 8.25 Alfi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than Alfi.

Summary

Baidu beats Alfi on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment provides search-based, feed-based, and other online marketing services. The iQiyi segment is an online entertainment service provider, which offers original, professionally produced and partner-generated content on its platform. The company was founded by Yanhong Li and Xu Yong on January 18, 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Alfi

Alfi, Inc. provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc. was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc. and changed its name to Alfi, Inc. in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

