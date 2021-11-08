Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Now Covered by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BLDP. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight Capital restated a hold rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, COKER & PALMER restated a sector underperform rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.61.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $17.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.52. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.13 and a beta of 1.52. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.64 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 68.18% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 439,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 49,267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,496,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,841,000 after purchasing an additional 368,213 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 894,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 277,726 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 295,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

