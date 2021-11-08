bAlpha (BALPHA) Price Up 3% Over Last Week

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 8th. In the last seven days, bAlpha has traded up 3% against the US dollar. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $959,598.42 and $865,978.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bAlpha coin can now be purchased for $53.31 or 0.00080902 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00051795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.77 or 0.00228798 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00097046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00011581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

bAlpha (CRYPTO:BALPHA) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 18,000 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

