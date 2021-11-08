Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $5.81 Million Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 121.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,046 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of HollyFrontier worth $5,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 58.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 72,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 26,507 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the second quarter worth about $1,629,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 513.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 117,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 98,480 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,592,000. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.89.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $32.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $42.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.85 and a 200-day moving average of $32.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.69.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.07 per share, with a total value of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

