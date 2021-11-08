Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $6.20 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,463 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $54.68 on Monday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.57 and a 1 year high of $55.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 6.48.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HGV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

