Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 436,099 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 436,099 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $5,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 306.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

ROIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of ROIC opened at $18.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average of $17.78. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $71.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.