Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $4.75 Million Position in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 232,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Meridian Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBSB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 202.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 865.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Meridian Bancorp in the second quarter worth $150,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 112.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 5,788.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,835 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EBSB opened at $24.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average of $20.94. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 31.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.