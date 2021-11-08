Balyasny Asset Management LLC Takes $5.58 Million Position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 400,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,576,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 0.58% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $200,000. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KNSA. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.73 on Monday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.18.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 million. Analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

