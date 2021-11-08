Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BNCZF. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Banco BPM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

BNCZF stock remained flat at $$3.26 during trading on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.73. Banco BPM has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $3.26.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

