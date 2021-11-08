Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CIB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancolombia from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Bancolombia from an underweight rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bancolombia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE CIB opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.32. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.74. Bancolombia had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Bancolombia will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0672 per share. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. INCA Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 777,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,383,000 after purchasing an additional 361,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,864,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 501,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,442,000 after purchasing an additional 124,820 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 249.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 120,074 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,049,000. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancolombia (CIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.