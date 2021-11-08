Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.740-$0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.50 million-$485.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $485.06 million.Bandwidth also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.110 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAND. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Bandwidth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.77.

Bandwidth stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,009. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $196.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.09, a PEG ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 0.44.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.51 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $93,764. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bandwidth stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148,866 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.17% of Bandwidth worth $40,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

