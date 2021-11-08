Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,408 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.14% of Bank First worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank First by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bank First by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Bank First by 571.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank First by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Bank First by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BFC opened at $73.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.97. The firm has a market cap of $563.37 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank First Co. has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $77.00.

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bank First had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank First Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank First from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Bank First Company Profile

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

