Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 29,952 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 369,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,952 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.29% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $84,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WLTW. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 36,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $231.31 on Monday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $185.67 and a 12-month high of $271.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.59.

In related news, insider Adam Garrard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.36, for a total transaction of $1,418,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.